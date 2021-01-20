Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

