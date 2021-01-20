Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.10.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. 2,288,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

