Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carter’s in a report released on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Carter’s stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

