Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carter’s by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carter’s by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period.

Carter’s stock opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

