Carry (CRE) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,256,560,532 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

