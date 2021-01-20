Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TAST. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

