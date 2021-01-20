Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of CARR opened at $40.37 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 115,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

