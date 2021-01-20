Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.57

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 76918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 49.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

