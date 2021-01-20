Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Carrefour stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 167,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

