Cardano (ADA) Price Up 24.5% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and approximately $3.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00103577 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008692 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001926 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

