Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.70. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,506 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

