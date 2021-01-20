Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.70. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,506 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.
About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
