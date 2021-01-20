Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $351.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

