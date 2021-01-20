Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lowered by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $1,311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $8,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $351.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.19. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

