Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$500.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$490.00 to C$500.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$430.46.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$447.27 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$442.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$407.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

