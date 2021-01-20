Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 4,224,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,813. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.3236 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

