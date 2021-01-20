Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.95.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$37.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.49. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$41.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,617,853.08. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

