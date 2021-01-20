Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.70. 1,686,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$41.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,290,215.31. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

