Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.