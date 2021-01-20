Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.95

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 105522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Camtek alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.