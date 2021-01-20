Campbell Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Campbell Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.91.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.36 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

