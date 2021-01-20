Campbell Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $198.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $200.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.