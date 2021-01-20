Campbell Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

