Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 215 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 409,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $98.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

