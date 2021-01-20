Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $891,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.32.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $353.33. 247,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,130. The firm has a market cap of $335.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

