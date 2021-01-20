Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. salesforce.com makes up 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.80. 431,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,516. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.84, for a total value of $3,822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

