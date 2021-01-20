Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,178.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3,170.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

