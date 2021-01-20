Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $3.48. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 965,227 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

The firm has a market cap of $68.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

