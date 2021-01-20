Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.09

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.09 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 95322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

