Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. FMR LLC raised its position in Cable One by 611.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cable One by 1,836.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock worth $4,429,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $2,000.10 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,915.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

