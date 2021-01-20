BZEdge Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a market cap of $117,319.22 and approximately $1,243.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043843 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00118582 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00071249 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00257547 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064235 BTC.
