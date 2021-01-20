Busey Wealth Management Sells 506 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $734.00. 13,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,650. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $718.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

