Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,000 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of RLI worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RLI by 18.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,448. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

