Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,316. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

