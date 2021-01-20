Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,235,000 after buying an additional 110,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.