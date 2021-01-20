Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. 93,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,966. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

