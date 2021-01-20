Busey Wealth Management Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

CCI stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

