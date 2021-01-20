Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,276 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.44. 234,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

