Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $252.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

