Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,738 ($22.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The company has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.78. Burberry Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,792.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,569.61.

In other Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

