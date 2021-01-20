Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Trading Down 0.4%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 2,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

About Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

