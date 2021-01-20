Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

