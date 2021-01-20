Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,640 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. 10,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,380. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22.

