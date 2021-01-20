Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 2,375 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

