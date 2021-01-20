Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 1,189 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,782.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 73,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,529 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.43. 13,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,387. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day moving average is $284.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

