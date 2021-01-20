Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

