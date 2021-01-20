Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

