Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NYSE:SWX opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

