Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,940 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.