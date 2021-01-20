Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 59 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.