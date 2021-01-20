Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 47 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day moving average of $246.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

